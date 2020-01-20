Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande, has reiterated the commitment of the army toward containing insurgency and other security challenges facing the nation.

Bande gave the assurance at the 2019 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) celebration held at the Parade Ground of Gidinya Barracks in Sokoto.

He said in spite of challenges, the military have achieved success in various operations and would not relent in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

According to him, personnel within the 8 Division have been engaged in ‘Operation Harbin Kunama III’, ‘Operation Triple Edge’ and the ongoing ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’ to contain cattle rustling, kidnapping and other crimes in areas under its jurisdiction.

Bande said remarkable successes have been recorded and solicited more support from the public to ensure maximum success of ending criminal activities in the area.

” I am appealing to residents to always assist security personnel with credible information in order to double efforts on fight against insurgency, kidnappings, cattle rustling and other crimes,” the GOC said.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his immense support and the dynamic leadership and guidance.

”I wish to assure the chief of army staff and Nigerians of our commitment to work harder to attain greater heights in our primary mandates.”

The GOC said the army remain focused and resolute to professionally discharge its constitutional duties, adopting modern strategies to tackle all security challenges.

He said that WASA is a yearly event to mark the end of the training year and usher in a new year, adding that ”WASA provides a forum for officers, soldiers and their families to interact and socialise with friends and acquaintances outside official duties.

”It is also an avenue for the community to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of the country.”

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, commended the army for the good job it is doing across Sokoto state and the country at large.

”Security is one of the key areas our government has performed very well, it could not have happened without the assistance of the security agencies, top of which is the Nigerian Army.

”So, there has been a partnership and synergy to ensure security of our people. I want Sokoto people to keep supporting our security agencies,” he said.

Read Also: Amotekun: Atiku support community, state, regional policing

Gov. Tambuwal noted that the annual WASA would further foster unity between the army, other sister agencies and the society in general.

The colourful event featured tug of war, camp fire, cultural dances and presentation of gifts and awards to distinguished soldiers and guests.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, was represented by the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi.

