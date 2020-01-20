The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it plans to invest $250 million in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to improve water supply and sanitation in satellite towns.

AfDB Senior Director, Ebrima Faal, made the disclosure, when he led a delegation to visit the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu in Abuja.

Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Austine Elemue disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. He quoted Faal as also saying that AfDB would invest in the development of the Abuja Technology Village.

Faal explained that a number of studies were ongoing in various components of the integrated project including ICT, fashion and infrastructural development.

He expressed satisfaction that over 20,000 hectares of land has been made available for the development of Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) for job creation and poverty reduction in the nation’s capital.

According to him, the bank will work with co-financiers to achieve the objectives.

“Giving the nature of the budget both in terms of water and sanitation, we are thinking of working together with the climate funds and the great climate funds to come in as co-financiers,” he said.

Responding, Aliyu assured the delegation that the FCT Administration would key into the project and any other project that will be beneficial to residents of the territory.

Read Also: Nigeria’s economy big enough for bigger stock exchange – SEC boss

She added that integrated farming programmes in the satellite towns would be pursued vigorously by the administration, adding that “I know that we are very keen to work with you and I have listened to you very carefully to elaborate on some of your projects.

”We have been working assiduously on the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) and it may interest you to know that a task team is already constituted and besides that, expression of interest is ready for submission.

“We have strategic plans and we are ready to work with you,” she pledged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

