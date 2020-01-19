The Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has slammed former national Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), now a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Timi Frank, describing him as a job man who only joined the PDP to seek out what he can benefit from the party and its 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Ikpeazu who was reacting to a statement by Frank flaying him over his recent trip to the United Kingdom with President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that all PDP governors except Nyesom Wike actively lobbied to travel with the President, who is a member of the ruling APC, urged him to know that there is time for everything, advising him to take note that elections are over and its time for serious governance.

Reacting in a statement through his media aide, Eyinnaya Appolos, the Abia governor described Frank as a strange-bed fellow in the PDP, where he said he came for only one reason, “time to seek personal comfort and self-aggrandizement.”

Appolos who began the statement by going spiritual advised Frank to study the biblical context of timing and know that you must do what you have to at the right time.

“First, let us go to the Bible; Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, “For everything, there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to kill and a time to heal.

A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance. A time to scatter stones and a time to gather stones. A time to embrace and a time to turn away. A time to search and a time to quit searching. A time to keep and a time to throw away.

A time to tear and a time to mend. A time to be quiet and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate. A time for war and a time for peace.

“For Timi Frank, the disgraced former Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a strange-bed fellow in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is time for only one thing – time to seek personal comfort and self-aggrandizement.

“For this reason, he was sacked as the APC Spokesperson, after his errand boy role in the league of politicians that blackmailed the Goodluck Jonathan and PDP led presidency, paving the way for President Mohammad Buhari and APC presidency, expired. Obviously, he was merely used and easily discarded. He was not worth more than that.

“Evidence that he was never a member of the PDP, Timi did not speak as a faithful party man, but as a job-man, hiding under political activism.

“It is, therefore, trite to conclude that he was truly a strange bedfellow in PDP prior to the 2019 general elections, whose only interest was what to gain in the Atiku Presidential ambition, which leaders of the party like Governor Okezie Ikpeazu worked genuinely hard to ensure was a success.

“It is difficult to place why a Timi Frank, who was anonymous and unable to deliver PDP even in his ward in Bayelsa State during the last presidential election which PDP lost to APC, will try to vent his unguarded spleen on Governor Ikpeazu who has remained a committed member of the PDP.

“Governor Ikpeazu is not just a member of the PDP in Ward 7 in Obingwa LGA of Abia State, he is the leader of the party in the state and one of the national leaders of the party, a committed and trusted one at that.

Read Also: Lekki/Ikoyi Bridge: Lagos begins full implementation of cashless toll Jan. 20

“He was first elected Governor by Abians on the PDP platform in 2015 when Timi and his cohorts were busy frolicking in APC.

In 2019, Governor Ikpeazu was re-elected by the Abia electorate on the same PDP platform. So, his primary assignment and loyalty is first to Abians, who employed him before even the platform.

“As earlier said, according to the Bible, for everything, there is a time. The time for frontline party politics is over, the time we are in now, particularly for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in Abia, is the time for governance. I hope Timi understands this?” He said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

