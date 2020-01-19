Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army deployed to ‘Operation Whirl Punch’ have arrested 50- year-old Ahmadu Mohammed, a suspected gun runner and recovered 10 locally made rifles from him.

A reliable military source confirmed on Sunday in Kaduna that the suspected arms dealer was arrested at about 12:30pm on Friday.

The source said the man was arrested on his way to Pandogari in Niger state to deliver the weapons to one Yunusa Madaki, a bandit on the wanted list of security agencies.

Also, the source said Mohammed has been supplying weapons to bandits and kidnappers terrorizing people in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

“Acting on reliable information, soldiers trailed and intercepted the vehicle conveying the suspect.

“Following a search in and around the vehicle, 10 locally made rifles capable of firing 7.62 millimetre North Atlantic Organisation (NATO) ammunition were recovered.

“The arms were concealed in a sack containing beans chaff. During interrogation, the suspect claimed that the weapons were given to him by one Ali Makeri, manufacturer of the weapons to deliver them to one Yunusa Madaki, who resides at Shamuyabo Village in Pandogari Town.

Read Also: Ihedioha: Protesters troop to the streets to kick against the verdict of the s’court (Video)

“Madaki is a notorious bandit who has been on the wanted lists of security agencies.” the source added.

The source disclosed that the suspect will be handed over to the police after preliminary investigation and appealed to the public to continue to provide useful information that will assist security agencies to apprehend such undesirable elements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

