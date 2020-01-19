Former National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator that represented Anambra Central in the 8th Senate, Senator (Sir) Victor Umeh, has joined Ndị Anambra especially the Catholic faithful in celebrating the investiture of Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory on the Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Dr.) Willie Obiano, at the weekend at the Vatican, Rome.

Senator Victor Umeh, who expressed his joy over the ceremony in Rome, congratulated the governor for the feat well-deserved and urged him to see it as ‘an honor that calls for more action’.

He encouraged the governor to continue with his good works for which he will be remembered and celebrated in the present and future.

He described the leadership of Governor Willie Obiano as one of the best in maintaining cordial relationship between the government and the church.

Senator Umeh further buttressed that the governor had demonstrated uncommon interest in alleviating poverty and sufferings amongst the people and through thoughtful policies, improved the people’s standard of living and giving succour to the neglected, and downtrodden.

Senator Umeh, who is also a Papal Knight of St Sylvester, commended the Pope and the church for the unique ways by which individuals who irrespective of life’s challenges continue to uphold good virtues and life of sacrifice in line with Christ’s teachings are celebrated and encouraged, pointing out that such are adequate ways of consolidating on the strength of the mission especially in developing society as Africa.

