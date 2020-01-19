The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thick dust haze condition over north with central region down to the inland cities of the south to be in dust haze condition.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja further predicted partly cloudy to hazy condition over the

coastal states within the period of forecast.

“For Northern states, thick dust haze is expected over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 33 degree Centigrade and 9 to 15 degree Centigrade.

“For central states, dust haze with visibility of 1 to 3Km and localised visibility of less than 1000m is anticipated over this region

with day and night temperatures to be 26 to 34 degree Celsius and 7 to 19 degree Celsius.

For southern states, dust haze with visibility range of 1 to 3Km and localised visibility of less than 1000m is likely over the region with

early morning mist/fog over the coastal region,”it said.

NiMet, however, envisaged partly cloudy to hazy condition over the coastal region during the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 degee Celsius and 14 to 24. (NAN)

