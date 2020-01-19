The Ecological Organic Agriculture initiative in Nigeria, says the nation is a potential hub for organic agriculture in Africa.

EOA Country Coordinator in Nigeria, AdeOluwa Olugbenga, made this known in an interview on Sunday in Abuja.

Olugbenga noted that such a feat can only be achieved if all the stakeholders and organisations with national influence in the system play their roles.

He said that if such roles were played the way they should, it would go a long way in supporting the decisions of the African heads of states to incorporate organic agriculture into every facet of life in the continent.

“Organic farming is fast becoming more popular all over the world with high demand of organic produce like ginger rising every year. People are getting conscious of their health with organic products contributing daily to human and community health.

“Therefore, it is time for Africa to consider organic farming as an important aspect of agriculture,’’ he said.

The coordinator however, said that there is a strong link between organic sector and commerce in countries with successful organic agricultural development, adding that trade is a major force in agricultural development which happens to be a proven fact in organic agriculture.

The country coordinator noted that in North Africa people were tapping into organic farming, with Togo declaring that it would become the first organic country in Africa.

Olugbenga however, stressed the need for Nigeria to be the point of organic agriculture in West Africa, stating that “people are looking forward to those who can supply organic fertiliser to grow and eat wholesome food.’’

He described organic agriculture as a knowledge-based that can create millions of jobs for the country’s teeming population as well as ensuring the growth of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Olugbenga said that organic agriculture is in a class of its own apart from other farming practices because it does not involve the use of agro-chemicals and depends largely on internal farm inputs.

“In this sense, there is no need to use synthetic fertilisers, herbicides or pesticides to control pests or kill weeds. As such, foods and produce coming from such a system is very wholesome for the body,’’ Olugbenga said.

