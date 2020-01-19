The Kaduna state Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) has honoured 15 taxpayers for the timely filing of their tax returns.

Chairman of the agency, Dr. Zaid Abubakar, revealed in Kaduna on Sunday that the recognition is part of strategies to encourage taxpayers’ voluntary compliance.

According to him, the objective is to encourage taxpayers to file their tax returns voluntarily as at when due, which will assist government in providing quality service to the people.

“We recognised 15 taxpayers for being the first set of people that filed their returns in 2019. This is very commendable, considering how citizens avoid paying tax.

“It is also commendable because the timing of filing tax returns is very important for us and it shows their commitment to supporting the government to provide basic infrastructure to the people.

“We therefore, recognised and honoured them to encourage such noble act and encourage others to key in,” Abubakar said.

He listed the taxpayers as Dr. Lema Jibrilu, who was honoured for being the best high net worth taxpayer and Alhaji Shehu Yakubu, a trader as the best taxpayer, direct assessment in Doka West.

Others are Capital Express Assurance as best taxpayer, Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE), Doka West; Wole Ogunbiade (SAN), best taxpayer, Doka East and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) as best taxpayer, PAYE, Doka East.

Also, Malam Ibrahim Garba was recognised as the best taxpayer, Kakuri East; St. Gerard Hospital as best taxpayer, PAYE, Kakuri East and Hajiya Indo Yuguda as best taxpayer, Kawo.

Others include Islamic Medical Foundation as best taxpayer, Tudun Wada; Suleiman Ladan as best taxpayer, Samaru; Premier Seeds as best taxpayer, PAYE, Samaru and Alhaji Bala Bello as the best taxpayer, Zaria.

The agency also recognised Sunseed Nigeria Limited as the best taxpayer, PAYE, Zaria; Dr. E. Ozumba as best taxpayer, Kafanchan and Throneroom Trust Ministry as the best taxpayer, PAYE, Kafanchan.

Abubakar also said that 25 staff of the agency were equally, honoured for outstanding performance within the period under review. He said that the workers were given plaques and cash as incentives to boost their morale and encourage others to emulate their performance.

