A Consultant Physicist, Dr Ibarahim Kolawole, on Saturday says prompt recognition and acting upon the warning signs of migraine headache remained a major factor for preventing full-blown attack of the disease.

Kolawole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Kwara, that many people usually get warning symptoms before the start of the migraine headache.

According to him, some people who experience migraines can clearly identify triggers or factors that cause the headache such as allergies, light and stress.

“Migraine are severe, recurring, and painful headaches, they can be preceded or accompanied by sensor warnings signs and other symptoms.

“The extreme pain that migraines cause can last for hours or even days.

“Many people with migraine can prevent a full-blown attack by recognizing and promptly acting upon the warning signs.

“People who are prone to severe attack can take preventive medicine.

“Over–the-counter (OTC) medications can eliminate or reduce pain, and specific medications can help people with migraine,” he said.

The medical expert said that the main cause of migraine was relatively unknown, saying “it is suspected that they result from abnormal activity in the brain”.

He listed other causative agents as hormone changes, especially during menstruation in women, emotional triggers such as stress, depression, anxiety and sleeplessness as well as triggers in the diet, such as alcohol and caffeine.

Kolawole said there was currently no single cure for migraines and that the focus of treatment was always targeted at preventing a full-blown attack, and alleviating the symptoms that occur.

He, however, said imbibing sedimentary lifestyles such as getting enough sleep, reducing stress, depression and anxiety, drinking plenty of water,

Others are avoiding certain foods, especially junks, and regular physical exercise might reduce frequency of the migraine.

“The treatment of migraine symptoms focuses on avoiding triggers, controlling symptoms and taking medicine mostly painkillers,” he said. (NAN)

