A lecturer at the Department of Arabic, University of Ilorin, Dr Ahmad Ambali, has appealed to Muslim parents to teach their wards the principles and practice of Islam from the age of seven.



Ambali gave the advice on Sunday at the (Quranic Graduation) Walimatul-Quran of the Madrasat Zumuratul Ahadiyyat Islamiyyat Lidirasatil Arabiyyah Wal-Islamiyyah, in Ilorin.

He explained that early exposure of children to Quranic teachings would help them attain perfection and regularity before they reach adolescent stage.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has stated that the best among you is he who learns Qur’an and teaches it to others,” he said.

The don encouraged the graduating children to read the Qur’an constantly, saying: “It is very rewarding and a way of moving one closer to Allah.”

He urged Muslim faithful to have strong belief in the Holy Qur’an as a source of healing for all illnesses and succour from all difficulties.

The don pointed out that the Qur’an is a divine book that is worthy of celebration and also worthy of being consulted towards finding solutions to human problems and seeking elevation from Almighty Allah.

Ambali also urged Muslim faithful to be conscious of prayers’ times and observe them as at when due, adding that failure to observe obligatory prayers on its fixed time without cogent reason is a sin. (NAN)

