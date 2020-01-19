The Akwa Ibom state chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday embarked on mass protest to reject the judgement of Supreme Court which sacked former Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP in favour of Hope Uzodinma of All Progressive Congress (APC) as governor of Imo state.

The protest march which started at exactly 3pm from the PDP state secretariat along Four Lane, Uyo, the state capital was led by the state Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo accompanied by all the state PDP executive members and the National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem.

The party officers marched through major streets such as Oron Road, Aka Road, Udo Udoma Avenue and later gathered at Ibom Plaza, where solidarity speeches were delivered.

Addressing the protesters, the PDP National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem recalled that the PDP handed over power to APC in 2015, but regretted that since then the country has been thrown into anarchy.

“On behalf of the body of PDP at the national, I stand here to say that Nigeria and Akwa Ibom state is mourning. We handed over power to the APC in 2015 and since that day, Nigeria moved into anarchy under the leadership of Buhari.

“Today, all institutions in Nigeria have been compromised. The judgement of Imo state is as a result of the government of General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd),” he asserted.

Enoidem alleged that the removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onoghen was a ploy to pave way for the APC to penetrate the judiciary for their mischief.

He said the PDP lost their presidential election petition at the Supreme Court on the ground that there were no witnesses, but the same court upheld the election of Uzodinma of APC when there were no witnesses to prove their case.

“In November 2019, the PDP lost a petition because the Supreme Court said the PDP had no witnesses to prove their case, but why did they hold the election of Uzodima when there were no witnesses?

“Was it only Uzodima that had the whole votes in those polling units they added for Uzodima? What were the votes of the PDP and other parties in those polling units?

“These questions need answers so we know where we are going as a country. The declaration of Uzodima has no legal standing,” Enoidem queried.

The protesters who appeared in black proceeded back to the party’s secretariat for more solidarity speeches and goodwill messages.

