It was a moment of thanksgiving and praises to God last week as the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs held a prayer session to start a new year.

The prayers which took place at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, witnessed the presence of the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue and the Senior Special Assistant to The Governor on Special Duties, Mrs. Amaka Ezike.

Others were the Special Adiviser to Governor on Disability Matters, Barrister Chuks Ezewuzie, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Dan Ezeanwu, and Pastor Ugochukwu Ekwem of Christ Living Hope Miracle Church, among other prominent people in attendance.

In her address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, said the Ministry would always be committed to initiating programmes and activities that would continue to address the plight of women, children and persons with disabilities, as well as the older persons and other vulnerable groups in the state.

She said it is important to start a year with prayers as it was by the grace of God that they passed through last year and ready to journey into this year.

Meanwhile, the ministry had rescued a heavily pregnant mentally challenged woman who later gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The efforts was through spirited individuals who assisted to safe the lives of the mother and the child.

The incident which took place at Onitsha, witnessed the mentally challenged giving birth few hours to a bouncing baby boy.

The pregnant woman was rescued when the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, received a distress call from a concerned citizen who spotted the woman.

On receiving the call, the Commissioner swung into action and immediately sought the assistance of the Women Development Officer (WDO) of Onitsha North Local Government Area who with a nurse rushed the woman to Onitsha General Hospital, where she was delivered of a bouncing baby boy.

In a related development at Awka, another heavily pregnant mentally challenged woman was also rescued by the ministry’s security team.

The Commissioner, on getting informed about the rescue, ordered for the woman to be relocated to a government facility where she would be cared for, until her due date of delivery.

