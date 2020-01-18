Emeka Ihedioha, the immediate past governor of Imo state, has said that the January 14th ruling delivered by the Supreme court in which his tenure was abruptly cut short, is still shocking to him many other Nigerians.

Speaking when a delegation of PDP chieftains led by its party chairman, Uche Secondus, paid him a visit in his Abuja home this morning, Ihedioha said

We are as shocked as yourselves. That event will define our electoral system. It is at the foundation of our electoral processes. It is not about Imo State but about our electoral processes. We are clam, calmness out of shock.”

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Judgement: I leave everything in God’s hands- Ihedioha



Also speaking, the party chairman, Uche Secondus said the figures put forward by the Supreme court which enabled it declare Hope Uzodinma winner of the March 9th 2019 election, are not adding up.

We know that the Supreme Court is the end. What we seek in the case of Imo State is for the Supreme Court to reverse (the judgement). We are saying that figures are not adding up, can they look at it again? We are a nation governed by laws.

“In the case of Imo State, we have more questions than answers because we cannot see the figures adding up. There are many questions agitating our minds and the minds of Nigerians. I want to appeal to our brothers on the other side to stop trivialising issues.”(lib)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

