Amidst controversy trailing Tuesday annulment of Emeka Ihedioha’s election as governor of Imo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from castigating the judiciary.

The caution wss coming on the heels of reaction of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Uche Sevondus to the Supreme Court judgement on the Imo State governorship election.

Secondus had proclaimed the judgement as “miscarriage of justice” and alleged that the judiciary is “heavily compromised” and has “lost credibility”.

The Progressives Governors Forum, umbrella body of APC governors described Secondus allegations as depressing and unecpected from a supposedly democratic leaders who should ordinarily be in the forefront of protecting and defending the judicial institution as the sanctuary of our democracy.

The Forum, in a statement by its chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Secondus statement “is contemptuous and disrespectful to our democracy” adding that it is most unfortunate and condemnable.

The APC governors called on Nigerians and all lovers of democracy in the country to rise to the defend democratic institutions, especially the judiciary.

“We must prevail on the PDP leadership and all politicians to exercise restraint by demonstrating unalloyed loyalty and respect for our democratic institutions, particularly our judiciary, which is the most important pillar of democratic governance. To allege that a judgement delivered by Supreme Court Judges is “procured” simply because it does not favour the PDP is an invitation to anarchy.

“It is on record that President Muhammadu Buhari has at all times stated his commitment to democracy and rule of law. Our party has lost elections we thought we will win. Equally, our party has been stopped from participation in elections by the judiciary, for example in Rivers State.

Chief of Air Staff commends Logistics Command after inspecting capital projects in Lagos

“The case of Zamfara where we won the election but the Supreme Court in its wisdom nullified all our votes and declared PDP candidates as winners is another experience.

“In addition, our party members have lost many cases, and even though our views differ from the judgement delivered, we do not disparage the judiciary, yet our views of the judgement differ from the court”, the statement read.

The governors declared abiding faith in the nation’s judiciary and will at all times respect all decisions of its Judges at all levels no matter the circumstances.

The PGF said the APC and its members believe in the sanctity of the judicial institution as the last hope for justice for the citizenry.

“We wish to unequivocally state our resolve to work with all democrats in the country to ensure adequate protection of democratic governance by respecting all judgements from our courts!”,the Forum added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

