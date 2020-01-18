A retired Nurse, Mrs Rita Ugwu has urged parents to allow their children in public and private primary schools to benefit from the ongoing de-worming programme in Enugu State.

Ugwu, a former staff of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, gave the advice on Saturday in Enugu.

She explained that DE-worming children was necessary for their well-being.

She commended the Federal Government for the exercise as well as the introduction of the ongoing school feeding programme in public primary schools in the country.

“Feeding pupils in various primary schools and de-worming them when necessary is a welcome development.

“It is the children’s fundamental human right to enjoy good health,” she said.

She lauded the Federal Government for making the medicines for de-worming in the public and private primary schools available and free.

Ugwu also advised the state government to train teachers and health workers on the administration of the drugs on the children for continuity.

