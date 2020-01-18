Nigerians from different fields have set an agenda for lawmakers of the ninth National Assembly urging them to be focus and legislate on issues that will have direct impact on the lives of the citizen.

The citizens set the agenda in Abuja at a one-day Group Focus Discussion with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Media, Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders and organized labour across the country.

The forum was organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

The focus group discussion aimed at ensuring that voices of all stakeholders are adequately reflected in the daily legislative work of the ninth assembly.

Speaking at the programme, the Director General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman said that democracy is about the people adding that the voice of the citizens can effectively enhance the process of lawmaking in the country.

He assured that the outcome of this study is expected to feed into the legislative agenda of the gth Assembly and hence ensure that citizen input influences legislative decision-making.

According to him, the communique from the discussion and survey conducted by the institute would be presented to the President of the Senate and the Speaker, of the House of Representatives to be read on the floors of both houses.

Suleiman said that the group discussion would form part of the legislative agenda and the report that would be sent.

The agenda setting for the lawmakers was based on a research project by NILDS to assess citizens’ expectations of the 9th National Assembly National.

The Research Committee was chaired by the former INEC Chairman, Prof, Attahiru Jega.

The participants expressed different views on the performance of the Ninth assembly so far and proffered solutions on the key issues that concerns the ordinary citizens such as constitutional amendment, restructuring the economy, promote transparency in governance and adherence to the rule of law.

