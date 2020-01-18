Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is now working out on the pitch after undergoing a surgery.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Inter Milan confirm Ashley Young signing



Ndidi sustained the injury in training ahead of Leicester City’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie against Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium. The game ended 1-1.

“Ndidi has made great progress. He’s out on the pitch, working.

Apart from that, the squad is good,” Rodgers told reporters on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Burnley at the Turf Moor.

The 23-year-old has made 20 league appearances for Leicester City this season and scored two goals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

