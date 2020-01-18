Dr Lekan Are, a foremost Nigerian agronomist, businessman, philanthropist and Chairman of University Press Plc, is dead at age 86.

Mr Toye Akinrinola, the Public Relations Officer of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, confirmed Are’s death.

He said that Are died during a brief illness at the High Dependency Unit of UCH at about 12.30am on Saturday.

Are, born on Dec. 2, 1933, was a former General Manager of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The deceased was the Managing Director/ Chairman of Kakanfo Inn, Managing Director, Lekan Are Farms Limited and Director of Punch Nigeria Limited.

The agricultural consultant and farmer was until his death the Laguna Bobajiro of Ibadanland.

