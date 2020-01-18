.Party’s leadership to stage protest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is heading to court to seek legal support for its demand the reversal of Tuesday’s judgement of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship election petition.

The PDP had on Thursday called on the apex court to reverse its verdict while asking the ChiefJustice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, to step down his position.

The party insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not get away with its robbery of the governorship of Imo State as it will not relent in taking all steps necessary to ensure that the injustice perpetuated by the Supreme Court, under Justice Tanko Mohammed, is reviewed.

Rising from its 87th National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Friday, the party resolved to take legal process in ensuring that the Supreme Court review and reverse the judgement which is a calculated injustice by the ruling APC against the party.

In a communique read by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it will deploy all available constitutional means including civil disobedience to ensure that the APC government respects the rule of law, and desist from influencing the judiciary, INEC and security agencies.

This is as the party insisted it will not allow the judiciary, legislature, security agencies and other institutions of government and democracy to become departments of the APC.

“We reject the destruction of our Democratic institutions and values especially the independence of the legislature, the politicisation of the judiciary and the compromise of our security and electoral institutions.

“We note with pains the constant abuse of the rule of law, the muzzling of the civil society and advocates of free speech as well as the ordinary Nigerians.

“We totally condemn the utter desecration of judicial values, climaxing in the national embarrassment of the Supreme Court manufacturing votes and relating same to the APC and its candidate in the Imo governorship election, thereby robbing the people of the state of their mandate freely given to our candidate, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“We note that this calculated injustice has made the judiciary under the CJN, Tanko Mohammed, no longer the last hope of the common man but rather the lost hope of the common man in Nigeria. The Supreme Court by this judicial Summersault, has eroded the faith and confidence of Nigerians in participating in elections and showcasing that there will be no need for election in the future”, the communique read in part.

The party assured Nigerians that it will protect and defend democracy and its institutions in the country.

Ologbondiyan added that the leadership of the PDP is planning a strong protest to drive home its demands.

This will be in addition to a protest by the youth wing of the party around the Three Arms Zone of the Abuja Central Business District on Friday.

In a separate statement by Ologbondiyan, the PDP berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for gloating on Nigerians and celebrating thej udgment of the Supreme Court on Imo governorship election.

It said the APC is anti-people and its leaders will never understand the value of democracy.

“The APC, in celebrating the judgment, which is manifestly loathsome to the generality of Nigerians, has further confirmed that, not only that the APC is behind the judicial manipulation, but also that it has no iota of regard for the sensibility and mood of Nigerians against the injustice perpetuated.

“Nigerians are however not surprised that APC is championing the destruction of our democratic values and the unity of our nation as its leaders never played any decisive role but were in hypocritical posturing while the leaders of the PDP fought to entrench democracy and freedom in our country.

“At the time PDP leaders, as patriots and statesmen, were confronting the tyranny of the military regime, many of the APC leaders abandoned our nation for exotic exiles. Those who did not go on exotic exile were in league with tyrants in oppressing Nigerians and debasing our institutions of democracy for their selfish purposes.

“APC leaders are therefore not happy that democracy has gained roots in our country and as such are employing all manner of schemes and machination to destroy our democratic institutions while gloating on Nigerians whenever injustice is meted out on the people”, the statement read.

