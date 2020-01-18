The Enugu State Government said it had trained 65 Adani Youths of Uzo-Uwani area council of the state on tomatoes production technology.

The Acting Director, Technical Services, Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP), Mr. Benjamin Onuze said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Onuze said that the training was to have experts on tomatoes farming in the area council.

The acting director said the tomatoes seedlings were improved variety provided by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology for the state.

According to him, the aim is to ensure Enugu is among the tomatoes growing states in the country.

He said that the purpose of providing the improved variety tomatoes seedlings was due to the fertility level of the soil in the state.

He noted that the soil in the Southeast was good for growing such improved variety of tomatoes.

“With the provision of these tomatoes seedlings by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Ministry of Agriculture has commenced training of farmers to grow the tomatoes seedlings in the state,” he said.

Onuze added that it was for the benefit of everyone and to have all year round tomatoes season production in the state.

