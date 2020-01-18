Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Ashley Young from Manchester United on an initial six-month deal.

After an eight-and-half year spell at Old Trafford, Young joins former teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at Inter Milan as Antonio Conte continues to fortify his squad.

Man United and Inter Milan had reportedly agreed to a £1.28 million fee on Thursday evening.

Young had made 202 starts for the club, amassing a further 59 appearances as a substitute, and had scored 19 goals.

Very excited to join @Inter and begin this new challenge. Can’t wait to get started #ForzaInter #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/oYHt5kQKVa — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 17, 2020

Ole has also confirmed Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain’s armband.

Inter on Friday announced the signing of the 34-year-old on their twitter handle.

