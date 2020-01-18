The Border Community Development Agency (BCDA) has executed more than 38 projects in Katsina state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Junaidu Abdullahi, made this known on Saturday in Maikoni village in Maiadua Local Government area, while handing over a 24-bed capacity health centre to the state government.

READ ALSO: Plateau Govt. trains 128 health workers for effective delivery of mosquito treated nets



Abdullahi, who was represented by Alhaji Farouk Maiturare, Director, Project Development and Implementation of the agency, said that the health facility was part of the 38 intervention projects executed by the agency in the state.

Abdullahi said that other projects executed at the border communities included water supply, classrooms, skills acquisition, empowerment programmes and agricultural initiatives.

According to him, the clinic comprised antenatal, family planning, immunization as well as male and female wards.

Abdullahi urged the benefiting communities to make judicious use of the facilities, adding that government would continue to consider border communities for more projects in order to give them a sense of belonging.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari commended the agency for the numerous projects so far executed in the state, assuring that his administration would continue to cooperate with it to attract additional projects.

Masari urged the community to make proper use of the facility and ensure good maintenance.

He said that the state government would complement the efforts by supplying drugs and qualified health personnel to man the clinic.

The governor used the occasion to advise border communities on the need to be security conscious, urging them to report any strange face or movement to appropriate authorities for prompt action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

