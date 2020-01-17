Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, had a cordial and friendly talk at Myanmar’s presidential palace on Friday.

The two leaders agreed to have an in-depth exchange of views on China-Myanmar relations and issues of mutual concern on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Divide China and experience bodies smash- President Xi



Before the talk, upon Xi’s arrival at the presidential palace, Myanmar President U Win Myint hosted a grand welcome ceremony in his honour.

Honour guards stood in line at the lawn bathed in sunshine.

They raised their guns in salute and a military band played the national anthems of the two countries.

Xi inspected the guards of honour in the company of U Win Myint.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

