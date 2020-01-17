Troops of the Nigerian Army has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the request by the Nigerian Army for an independent Army Aviation Wing which is premised on the fact that it would fasten the final termination of Boko Haram/ISWAP in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in an open letter written to the President by Nigerian Army staff sergeants, Adamu Abubakar and Moses Adebanjo.

The soldiers who wrote the letter in celebration of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day to commemorate fallen heroes and heroines, pleaded that the government should provide help to Army by making available, necessary technologies to speedily railroad the end of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria.

They believed that with the Army’s operation of its air power, will eliminate lacunas or delays in counter-insurgency operations when the need arises.

They also pleaded that the Nigerian Army requires its independent drones and weapons in the trenches that can be deployed at night at short notice, effortlessly and effectively.

”Your Excellency, Sir, your worthy vision of transforming the Nigerian Army into a responsible and responsive military force, with sparkling shadows of global best practices have seen to reforms and innovations which have elevated the performance status and rating of the Army as its endearing legacies.

”The continuous acquisition of modern warfare instruments for the Army and the development of Army’s human resources base in science and technology are certitudes of reactivation of the collapsed foundation for a perfect Army in the nearest future, which only clairvoyants can sight or discern.



”Our plea is that these efforts should be sustained and troops can be better equipped, in order to fight the insurgents more ferociously.

”We plead that whatever the country can do to help the Army with the necessary technologies in the meantime and for future use, should be done to speedily railroad the end of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria.

”Consequently Sir, we seize this unique privilege of interaction with you on the occasion of the Year 2020 Armed Forces Day to implore you to combine your military experiences and the prevailing circumstances to critically examine and consider the proposal/request by the Nigerian Army for an independent Army Aviation Wing. It is festooned on the premise that it would fasten the final termination of Boko Haram/ISWAP in Nigeria,” said the troops.

They noted that in spite of their collective follies, artificial setbacks and difficulties, the trophy of conquest of enemies will be presented to him.

They appreciated the President for providing purposeful and rewarding democratic leadership to the Nigerian military, especially the Nigerian Army, which he mandated to terminate the reign of Boko Haram terrorism in Nigeria.

