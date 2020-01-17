.Says apex court heavily compromised, lost credibility

The Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP), on Thursday, rejected the verdict of the Supreme Court that nullified the election of its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as governor of Imo State and subsequently replacing him with Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said it could not guarantee justice in a Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Mohammed, and consequently asked the CJN to recuse himself from other cases involving the party in ongoing governorship election petitions.

Reveiwing the Tuesday judgement, the party alleged that the court is heavily compromised and has lost its credibility over what it called miscarriage of justice.

According to the PDP, miscarriage of justice under Justice Mohammed as chief justice is fast unbecoming and the entire country mourns the degrading of Nigeria’s judicial system.

National chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, at a world press conference at the PDP secretariat in Abuja, said the annulment of Ihedioha’s election is highly irrational and unfounded.

He said: “Our party has it in good authority that Justice Tanko and his panel are working on instruction from certain forces in the Presidency to use the Supreme Court to take over states lawfully won by the PDP and award them to the APC.

“In other to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order, the PDP demands that Justice Tanko Mohammed immediately steps down as CJN and chairman of the National Judicial Council as Nigerians have lost confidence in him and a Supreme Court under his leadership.

“Justice Tanko must not head the panel to determine the remaining election petitions before the Supreme Court.

“In the light of extraordinary circumstances that vitiates that judgment as a product manipulation and a clear coup d’etat against the will of the people of Imo State, we demand that the decision of the Supreme Court on the Imo Governorship Election be reviewed and reversed in the interest of justice.

“Furthermore, we demand that Justice Tanko Mohammed, the CJN and his colleagues on the Imo Governorship Panel recuse themselves from the remaining cases involving PDP in the Supreme Court.

“We state for the records that the Supreme Court under Justice Tanko Mohammed shall be held responsible if there is any breakdown of law and order in any state as a result of judgments procured solely for political rather than judicial reasons as is currently happening.

“That the Supreme Court, as presently constituted under Justice Mohammed Tanko, has become heavily compromised; lost its credibility and is now annexed to execute ignoble agenda of the APC-led Federal Government against the Nigerian people”.

Furthermore, the party questioned the rationale of the court by posing unique questions.

The party queried the Supreme Court, saying: “How many witnesses did Uzodinma/APC call from the 388 polling units from where the Supreme Court allocated votes to him, does the Supreme Court have powers to formulate and allocate votes as election results? and were the said results certified by INEC as required by law?”

The PDP also asked whether Hope Uzodinma called 388 witnesses from the 388 polling units to speak to the results to obviate the principle of dumping which the Supreme Court used against the PDP and her candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the last Presidential Appeal or if the presiding officers and or party agents of the 388 polling units called to testify by Uzodinma/APC, who were the petitioners?

