Men of the Delta state Police Command anti- kidnapping unit on Thursday rescued five victims kidnapped along the Onicha Ugbo- Idumuje Ugboko Road.

Divisional Police Officer of the Issele-Uku Police Station, Mohammad Lawal confirmed to journalists on Friday that two suspects were arrested, adding that the victims were rescued by the police upon the receipt of distress calls by the police.

Lawal revealed that the kidnappers often operate between 5pm -7pm, adding that the police have mapped out measures to track down the fleeing suspects who escaped during the rescue operation.

He said that the “two suspects are in our custody for further investigation and we have mapped out strategies to ensure that the fleeing suspects are arrested and charged to court.”

One of the victims, Habib Abdullah said that the kidnappers were speaking Fulani language when they ordered him to stop and alight from the vehicle he was driving, adding that the Fulani herdsmen were six in number carrying AK47 rifles and a pump action rifle.

Abdullahi revealed that the kidnappers took them to a bush near Agbor and Igbanke where they were held hostage for five days, while demanding for ransom before the police were notified, leading to their rescue.

Meanwhile, youths in Issele Uku community have complied with the directive of Obi Agbogidi Nduka to demolish the market situated at the Issele Uku junction.

Leader of the demolition team, Chief Gabriel Ebite, said that the monarch gave the directive due to the fact that he was not notified about the project, adding that a stranger cannot come to do such project without the approval of the custodian of the land.

