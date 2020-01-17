The Plateau Government says it is training 128 health workers as part of efforts to facilitate effective distribution of Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLINs) across its 17 local government areas in the state.

Mr Theodore Rabo, the Public Relations Executive of Plateau State Primary Health Care Board, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Jos.

Rabo said the training, which was in partnership with Breakthrough Action and National Malaria Elimination Program(NMEP), was to build the capacity of health workers to subsequently conduct step down training at the local government level.

“It is a train the trainers kind of training in order to have a successful distribution of nets in the state.

“This will result in the recruitment of 21,000 persons who will be trained and deployed for the distribution,’’ he said.

Rabo said the training was part of the government’s activities to prevent the spread of malaria which is major cause of childhood and infant deaths in the country.

NAN reports that a survey reveals that malaria accounts for 30 per cent of childhood deaths, 25 per cent of deaths in infants and 60 per cent of out patients visits in hospitals.(NAN)

