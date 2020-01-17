The National Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, said the party would stage a peaceful protest to demonstrate its grievances about recent elections and court judgments.

He said the leadership of the party must speak to Nigerians and participate in the civil protest to show Nigerians the state of their minds and leave the rest to God.

”It has become necessary to mobilise Nigerians to resist threat to democracy, unity”

Secondus said with the Supreme Court judgment on Imo governorship election delivered on Tuesday, and what had been happening, the party must demonstrate to Nigerians that it is not happy.

“It is with deep pain, sadness and concern for the fate of democracy in our nation that I welcome you leaders of our great party to this very important 87th NEC meeting.

“Anxiety has engulfed our country because it is now evident that all the huge sacrifice and contributions of our founding fathers to ensure the endurance of democracy in our land are being thrown to the dustbin.

“All the efforts of our great party to deepen and grow our democracy for 16 years that resulted in our losing power and handing over in a seamless transition to the opposition are being squandered.’’

Secondus said while the party condemned what happened in most states during the March 9, 2019 governorship elections, electoral violence became worst in Kogi and Bayelsa.

Secondus alleged that APC was planning to take over states that the PDP had won.

According to him, the PDP has it that APC want to arm twist the judiciary to get Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi and Adamawa.

Sen. Walid Jibrin, the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustee (BoT), noted that as the party was just recovering from injustice melted to it in the generally elections, another shock came with the judgment of Supreme Court on Imo state governorship election.

“This is our saddest moment, not only for the PDP but to the whole of Nigeria.’’

The meeting was attended by NEC members, including governors of Zamfara, Sokoto and Adamawa as well as Mr Emeka Ihedioha, who was recently removed as Governor of Imo by the Supreme Court.

