The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has lauded collaborative efforts to improve food value chain in Lake Chad Basin.

Nanono stated this when he received a delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the Kare Hi-Tech Group, Alhaji Abba Gana, in Abuja on Tuesday.

FG seeks partnership with U.S to achieve Food Sufficiency, Job Creation

According to the statement signed by the Ministry’s assistant director, Eno Olotu on Tuesday, the minister said the Recovery and Livelihood Programme proposed by the Kare Hi- Tech Engineering Ltd on Irrigation in Lake Chad Basin, and other laudable programmes of government will improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

The Minister, said the project will provide part of the answers to what the Ministry can do to make impact in the Lake Chad Basin region especially in the cultivation of the food value chain.

Nanono also disclosed that the North East region bordering the Lake Chad Basin was a strategic and important agricultural producing area that forms the hub of trading activities that spans to Chad, Sudan, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Libya and also connecting other African Countries.

He explained that other development partners could buy into the project in order to make it a model for job and wealth creation.

Speaking in the same vein, the Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri commended the group for the project, stating that the North-East have been in dire need of development following the devastating effect of insurgency in the region.

According to him, coming from that part of the region of the country, he is very conversant with the problems on ground and believed that part of the solution is to provide the people with sustainable source of livelihood.

In his presentation of the project proposal to the minister, the Managing Director of Kare Hi-Tech, Engineering Ltd, Mr Bala Mandara explained that the Programme will provide an integrated solution to the Hydro – Headed challenges facing the North-East with relevance to United Nations Humanitarian Development Nexus.

