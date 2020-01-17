A 40-year-old man, Isaac Dauda, who allegedly stole his employer’s 22 packs of frozen chicken, valued at N23,000, was, on Friday, arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Frozen Chicken

The defendant, a driver, who resides at 9, Temidire Street, Amikanle Command, Ipaja, Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of stealing to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, W/Sgt. Chekube Okeh, told the court that the offence was committed on Jan. 12 at MKO Abiola Garden, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Okeh alleged that the defendant was apprehended by the security guards with 22 packs of frozen chicken, valued at N23,000, belonging to Equation Farms Nigeria Limited.

He said that the defendant works with the company where he stole the chicken.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Akinde, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Akinde, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 17 for mention.

