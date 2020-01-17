Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja on Friday ruled that Dr Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the duly-elected Senator representing Anambra South.

Kawu therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Uzoh within 24 hours as affirmed.

Breaking: Court Sacks Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator

He also ruled that the application of joinder by Chris Ubah, the third defendant in the suit, has been struck out.

The judge said the application by the previously-declared winner, Ifeanyi Ubah of the Youth Progressive Party (YPP), was dismissed together with all other applications brought before the court.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a member of Ifeanyi Ubah’s legal team, Mr Johnmary Jideobi, lamented that his client was not served any court process.

He contended also that the FCT High Court does not have jurisdiction to entertain a matter that centres on who should be the occupant of the Anambra South Senatorial District seat.

“There is no territorial jurisdiction in the High Court, which means the judgment delivered was without jurisdiction, and this has made the judgment a nullity,’’ Jideobi said.

He disclosed that his client would proceed to the Appeal Court to apply for a stay of execution of order.

Kawu’s ruling followed an application by Ifeanyi Ubah asking the court to vacate a judgment nullifying his election.

