Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said that it has become necessary to mobilise Nigerians to resist the threat to democracy, unity and development.

Abubakar said thisat the 87th emergency National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP on Friday in Abuja.

Atiku proposes committee to review recent elections

He also advised proposed to the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to set up a committee to review recent elections in the country.

He added that said that the party should not disregard the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies in the recent elections.

“It is has become necessary for us to mobilise Nigerians to resist the threat to our democracy, unity and development.

“Therefore, I will like to propose a strong committee to review the last elections and recommend to the party needed reforms to address the challenges in the last elections be set up forthwith.

“But what cannot wait is that we should not take what has been happening in our democratic processes from the role of INEC, role security agencies and the judiciary for granted.

“If we take all these roles for granted that will be the end of our hard earned struggle and including our founding members, who are today not alive.

“What can we say we have done to their struggles as they lay in their graves?

“Therefore, as long as we are alive, it is our responsibility to reincarnate the struggle they led that brought about the democracy today that the APC government is threatening,’’ Abubakar said.

The National Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, said the with Supreme Court judgment on Imo governorship election delivered on Tuesday, and what had been happening, the party must demonstrate to Nigerians that it is not happy.

