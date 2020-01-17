The Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC), has called on electorates in Benue State to hold politicians responsible for failed constituency projects execution in various constituencies in the state.

The Commissioner in charge of ICPC in Benue State, Mr. Adebayo Ubaniyi who made the disclosure in Makurdi on Thursday explained that the constituency projects appropriated for in the national budget were to bring development closer to the rural people.

The ICPC commissioner lamented that some legislators either hijacked, divert or label Federal Government projects as if they are personal donations from them, warning that the commission was ready to prosecute such offenders in line with the provisions of the law.

“The current members of the National Assembly are aware now that whatever they do, somebody will verify it. I’m sure the 2020 National Budget when it is implemented, there will be more results, value for money, dividends of democracy as a result of constituency projects.”

The ICPC commissioner stated that his office has tracked down some constituency projects that were abandoned and was able to compel such contractors to complete them according to specifications.

Mr. Ubaniyi expressed the readiness of ICPC in Benue State to collaborate with stakeholders such as the Media, security agents, traditional and religious leaders as well as civil society organisations to ensure strict monitoring of constituency projects to guarantee proper execution.



