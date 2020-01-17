Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says there is need for experts in the private sector to support the public sector for the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Oyetola said public service could only get stronger and more efficient, when people who had made their mark in the private sector support efforts of the government through efficient deployment of innovation and creativity.

He spoke on Friday when he was conferred with honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration at the 10th Convocation Ceremony of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, in Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

He said with such support, bureaucracy and other tendencies that paralyse development would be expunged from the system, and the economy placed on the right track.

Oyetola said the Nigerian public service was populated by some of the best brains, and required a push at critical levels to deliver optimally on its mandate.

He commended the management of the university for the honourary doctorate degree conferred on him.

In his remarks, the Visitor to the university and President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Pastor Olukunle Akinosun, described the governor as a seasoned administrator and an astute politician.

Akinosun said Oyetola was being honoured by the institution in recognition and appreciation of his sterling contributions to public administration and the development of education in Nigeria.

He congratulated him for the honour, and for his selfless service to humanity and impactful leadership in the state.(NAN)

