Poplular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has written down a romantic note in Yoruba language on Instagram to celebrate her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi as he clocks plus one today.

Recall that Daily Times reports that the couple got married last year in a low key ceremony and have since welcomed a baby, with name Ire.

The post in part reads “Iwo ni eledumare fi se aso bo ihoho mi” which translates to ”you are the one God used to cover my nakedness”.

Another part reads “Ife wa, titi laye laye ni” which translates to “Our love will last forever”

Read full post below:

Oko mi, ololufe mi, olowo ori mi @kolawoleajeyemi

Iwo ni eledumare fi se aso bo ihoho mi,

Iwo ni ete ti o je ki eyin mi di apoti isana

Iwo ni ejika ti ko je ki aso o ye lorun mi

Kolawole, iwo ni orun ti o gbe ori emi Toyin duro

Ni ojo eni to o je ayajo ojo ti a bi e saye, ni agbara eledumare, ire gbogbo ma wa e ri

Rere ni oju owo n ri, rere bayi ni oju e ma ma ri.

Eyan bi esu, esu bi eyan ti o ma n fi ikoro si nkan ti o n dun o ni fi ikoro si Ife wa ni agbara Olorun

Iwo ni irawo owuro mi, Irawo e o ni wo okunkun

Akolawole, Odun tuntun yi a san e s’owo, a san e s’omo, a san e si alafia ati emi gigun.

Happy birthday my love. Ife wa, titi laye laye ni.

I love you now and forever

