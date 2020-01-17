The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has disclosed that it recorded significant vetting of political advertisements as well as advertisements coming from the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products sector during the period spanning the business year 2019.

The Council said it was not at all in conflict with procedures of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) requiring that the agency approved certain category of advertisements, notably those in the medicals, foods and beverages.

Speaking on this development recently in Lagos, Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha disclosed that the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), the APCON’s vetting machinery, screened through a significant number of advertisements during the course of the year under review, pointing out that political advertisements vetted within the period was higher, followed by FMCGs.

“We do not have conflicts with the NAFDAC position of approving certain categories of advertisement. In fact, the ASP demands that NAFDAC approval is a prerequisite for all advertisements on medicals, foods and beverages.

“The Advertising Standards Panel vetted a very significant number of advertisements in 2019. The number of political advertisements vetted within the period was high understandably because of the general elections, followed by FMCGs,” she explained.

The Council boss who took a critical assessment of general performance of advertising industry operations in the country during the year in review, noted that the industry fared relatively well, pointing out, however, that the drawbacks in performance owed largely to the general elections which occurred during the period.

“Naturally businesses slow down at such period because of various speculations and sometimes unwarranted fear of post-election events in the polity,” she stated, adding that the industry experienced an improved levels of awareness and increased interest in the activities of public participation on the regulatory environment.

“We are in a new era. 2020 should be able to define the advertising industry for at least the next decade. APCON is expecting to drive forces with all interest groups in the industry to make the profession a formidable one to reckon with at every level,” she added.

