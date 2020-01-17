The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has revealed that, the federal government through Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) currently incurs N45.87 as subsidy on every litre of petrol consumed in Nigeria.

The Corporation classified its subsidy spending on petrol as under-recovery on the grounds that only the National Assembly has budgetary powers to approve subsidy.

The PMS pricing templates from the PPPRA for January 2, 3, 6, 7, 9 and 10 put the Expected Open Market Price for a litre of petrol at N182.05, N182.28, N183.5, N179.5, N172.93 and N174.52 on the respective days but the ex-depot price for collection of the commodity on each of the stated days remained N133.28 per litre.

Investigations revealed that, the difference between the EOMP and the EDPC for each of the identified days were N48.77, N49, N50.22, N46.32, N39.65 and N41.27, while their average stood at N45.87.

This analysis showed that, the government, through its oil corporation, currently spends an average of about N45.87 on each litre of petrol consumed across the country.

This is coming as additional industry data showed that crude prices dipped marginally on Wednesday, as both the cost of Brent, the crude on which Nigeria’s oil is priced,, as well as commodities in the OPEC basket, decreased in prices as Brent dropped by $0.16 to $64.33 per barrel.

The the commodity had traded for $64.49 per barrel the preceding day, after dropping from a high of about $70 per barrel few days ago.

Crude grades in the OPEC basket also reduced in prices, as they lost $0.97 and fell to $66.07 per barrel.

Oil grades in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries basket had traded at a higher price of $67.04 on Tuesday.

