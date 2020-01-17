The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland land, Iba Gani Ige Adams has appealed members of the public not to cause crisis among traditional institutions in Yoruba land by knocking the heads of traditional rulers in the region with one another.

Speaking at an event to commence the two day celebration of the second year anniversary of his coronation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba, when he installed 17 members of the Aare-In-Council, Iba Adams, stated that there was no reason for comparison between the Aare Onakakanfo’s chieftaincy title and that of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Adams who was reacting to the news making the rounds in some quarters that the newly installed Mayegun of Yorubaland, Wasiu Ayinde, was done to compete with Mayegun, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, stressed that the news was the plan of some mischief makers that were doing everything possible to twist history and misinform the public and create a rift between him and the Alaafin of Oyo..

Adams, pointed out that Alaafin is the only monarch with the pre-requisite power to appoint a chief for the entire Yorubaland, adding that those he appointed chiefs are to assist him in performing his traditional role as the generalisimo of Yorubaland.

He said those appointed as new members of the Aare Onakakanfo-In-Council were men and women of credible characters, who have something to contribute to better performance of his duties.

“The stool of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland was historic. It was created in 1530 and dedicated to the head and king of all warriors in Yorubaland”

“As it was in the beginning, and over the ages, as well as now, the Aareonakakanfo, as the Generalissimo of all warriors in Yorubaland is kept in seclusion prior to his coronation. It was Alaafin, the imperial majesty that has the power to install Aare Onakakanfo and other chieftaincy titles that cover the entire Yorubaland.

“Once installed, the Aare Onakakanfo is mandated to have his Chiefs and Council of Chiefs. And all Aare Onakakanfos, since 1530, had Chiefs and Council of Chiefs. The only two exceptions in the long history of the institution were the late Aare S.L.A. Akintola, former Premier of the old Western Region, and the late Aare M.K.O. Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, who could not constitute their councils due to the political developments of their respective periods.”

“At my inauguration as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo, our father, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, and the Oyomesi gave me a specific mandate to carry out the functions of my office as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland in tandem with the established tradition for the progress and wellness of Yorubaland”

“I was installed with a beaded crown called “Ade Idikoko”, a sacred crown used to install any Aare Onakakanfo and a staff of office as the king of all warriors in Yorubaland, and this is what we replicate here today to show the unique import of tradition in Yoruba history.”

“The installation committee did well in the selection of designated Aareonakakanfo -In -Council comprising people of note in the society.”

“This is the chieftaincy of warriors, not Obas, even some Obas are wondering why the Aare is giving chieftaincy titles, my own is different from their own, we look for warriors, those who will fight for me, not fighting with guns or bows and arrows, but intellectual battles, now we have national sovereignty, so whatever you do you have to be very careful not to take the law into your hands. Now we are gathering intellectuals that can add value to the council, now we have about six lawyers, three professors, six PhD holders, many accountants.

“Those who applied for this titles were more than 300, but we picked just 17 and I didn’t do it alone, I called the Aare in Council that is on ground, discussed on it and gave a final approval. If we want Yoruba to be orderly we must build structure, you can’t give me Aare Onakankanfo and say I should be going to Ibadan, going to Oyo, going everywhere alone, where do you want me to get the money from, so this is very important, because you cannot be thinking alone,” he said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

