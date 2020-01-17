Nigerian carrier, Dana Air says its airline targets about 7.2m passengers to be flown by the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 with its fleet of aircraft.

In a statement released by the public relations manager Kingsley Ezenwa said “We are orderly and we like to take one step at a time. We are presently consolidating while sticking to our strategic fleet and route expansion plan.”

Ezenwa said Dana air has been around for the past 11 years and will continue to contribute to the development of the aviation sector. “We have been here for the past 11 years doing what we know how to do best passionately and persistently.”

According to him, Dana Air bagged the award as a result of her consistency and stable operations offering safe and reliable air transport in the past few years.

Ezenwa said, “The reward for hard work is more work. There is no better way to end the year 2019 than recognition like this.”

Kingsley dedicated the award to the airline’s customers for their loyalty and support for the last 11 years and reassured them of the airline’s commitment to continue providing safe, comfortable, on time and reliable air transport.

The Editor-in-Chief of Air Transport Quarterly Magazine, Prince Supo Atobatele while speaking during the ceremony said the award was in the honor of some of the industry’s finest individuals and corporate bodies whose penchant for hard work, innovation and capacity building has not only greatly improved the business of air transport but enhanced the safety of the air space.

