A chieftain of the APC, Mr Peter Esele, said on Friday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should take all the blames for the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Imo election.

Esele, a former President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, made the declaration while speaking in an interview in Benin.

He argued that Nigerians should look beyond the controversy of the judgment and appraise the foundation of the judgment

The activist noted that the judgment underscored the inefficiency and ineptitude of INEC.

According to him, the governorship election, held on March 9, 2019 in Imo should not have been held in the first place because so much irregularities were reported during the election.

Esele said that in view of the reported irregularities, one would have expected INEC to have cancelled the election and have a proper election conducted.

“INEC did not do its job properly so that is why Supreme Court judges are intervening.”

The APC stalwart stressed that for the Supreme Court to have a unanimous decision over a matter or election, it means the election was badly conducted.

“So what has happened in Imo State is enough for the INEC chairman to resign if Nigeria is a sane clime where things are done properly.

“Whoever is aggrieved has to accept it because the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land,” said Esele.

(NAN)

