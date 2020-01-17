Benue state government has denied media reports that it has approving the implementation of minimum wage, saying negotiations between government and labour unions on the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage have not yet been concluded.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor said a member of the negotiation committee who posted on social media that the negotiations were concluded and approval given did so in haste and error, and has since been told to retract the report.

“We wonder why the committee member rushed to the media with the report when we and labour leaders were still meeting to agree on the new minimum wage for workers of the state,” the state government said.

It said the administration has presented its proposal and labour leaders have given assurances that they would study the proposal and get back to the state government.

The statement called for patience by workers as negotiations on the minimum wage will soon be concluded in the best interest of all Benue people.

It will be recalled that the Special Adviser to the governor on Labour, Chief Ode Enyi went to the social media and some national dailies with a news that the state government has approved the N30,000 wage for its workers.

