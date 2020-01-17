Acting caretaker committee Chairman of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi state, Alhaji Saleh Nasaru has disclosed that the council under his watch has taken proactive measures against indiscriminate feeling of trees in Burra Forest.

Alhaji Nasaru, who disclosed this while answering questions from newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday said the measure, became necessary because indiscriminate feeling of trees is inimical to the avowed commitment of the present administration of Governor Bala Mohammed towards combating desertification and environmental issues in the state.

The acting chairman pledged to work hand in hand with stakeholders in the local government in the area of managing the affairs of the council for the development of not only Ningi, but the state as a whole.

While pledging to focus attention on the provision of potable water through reactivation of boreholes, rehabilitation of roads and ensuring security, Nasaru assured Gov. Mohammed of the total support of the entire people of the area for the success of his administration.

It would be recalled that Gov. Mohammed had few weeks ago suspended the caretaker committee Chairman of the local government, Nura Maishari’a over his lackadaisical attitude and inability to stop indiscriminate felling of trees in his area.

“Government has observed with dismay, your lackadaisical attitude towards running the affairs of the local government,” the latter of suspension signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Sabiu Baba had read.

The governor had also directed the suspended caretaker chairman to handover the affairs of the local government to his deputy along with all government property in his possession.

