A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress ((APC) in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak has countered those insinuating that the party may not survive after beyond the era of President Muhammadu Buhari in office, giving reasons why the party would not collapse after the administration of President Buhari.

In a media chat in Lagos, Razak expressed the belief that, the party would continue to wax stronger and stronger because President Buhari would have endeared the party in the minds of the people with his performance so much that it would remain the only choice of all Nigerians.

In addition to that, according to him, President Muhammadu Buhari would make sure, before he leaves office; that the platform that gave him the people’s mandate to rule them for eight years remains solid and formidable to remain in power several years after him.

The APC stalwart further reasoned that, the workaholic President would not allow the party to collapse so that his laudable legacies would not be rubbished by any successor from the opposition, which after 16 years in office had put the country in state of ruins.

Razak reminded the critics of the party of its incursion into the South-South and South-East in the current dispensation, stressing that, “our victory in Bayelsa and Imo states recently was a clear testimony that APC has come to stay in the minds of Nigerians as a friendly party with people oriented programmes.”

Speaking further, Razak, who is a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), told his party’s critics that there is no nation the world over that does not have crisis, disclosing that, when talking of acquisition of power; it is believed it is never served as food in the restaurant.

“People struggle and work to get what they need. We are aware of what people are saying and I can assure you that we have sufficient crisis management mechanisms that the leadership of the party will deploy at the appropriate time. What you consider as crisis may be our strength to get things done in the party,” he enthused.

He gave kudos to the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his ability to rally all the party members together to achieve a common goal that would be for the interests of the generality of Nigerians irrespective of their religious leanings, political patronage or social persuasion.







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

