Premier League side West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The Republic of Ireland international moved to the Championship side from the Hammers in the summer of 2017 and now returns for an undisclosed fee.

Randolph excelled during his two-and-half-year stint at the club, being voted into the EFL Championship PFA Team of the Year and Middlesbrough’s Player of the Year in 2019.

“I’m delighted to be back at West Ham United. I had two great years at the Club previously and still have a lot of friends here, so I had no hesitation in coming back,” he said.

“West Ham is a massive club, with fantastic supporters and an excellent squad of players.

“It’s a great challenge for me and I am really looking forward to working with the goalkeepers here and helping the team in any way I can.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Middlesbrough – the management, staff, players, and fans – for their support. I had a great time there and wish them all the very best for the rest of the season.

“This opportunity was simply too good to turn down, though. It’s a great feeling to be back in the Premier League with such a fantastic club, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The 32-year-old enjoyed a successful time at the East London club, taking part in the historic final game at the Boleyn Ground against Manchester United in May 2016 and the first-ever match played at London Stadium, a UEFA Europa League qualifying win over Domzale of Slovenia, three months later.

