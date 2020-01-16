All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has hailed the former Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, on his 81st birthday, commending him for his contributions to the country and to the progressives family.

Tinubu described Akande as a highly principled and incorruptible leader who always stand as a father figure and mentor tomany younger politicians across the country, particularly in the South-west.

In a statement congratulating Akande on his birthday released by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I congratulate Chief Bisi Akande on his 81st birthday and commend him for his contributions to Nigeria and to the progressives.

“Chief Akande is an unwavering progressive politician. Since he enlisted in the Action Group in the First Republic, professing progressivism and following in the ideals of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he has not looked back.

“He is one of the few true associates of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Bola Ige around today. Like them, he devoted his public life to the ideals and practices that can engender a truly democratic and egalitarian society.

“A highly principled leader, Chief Akande always stands as a father figure and mentor to many younger politicians across the country particularly in the South-west. Because of his traits as an exemplary leader and mentor, many call him Baba awon omo ke ke ke, meaning the political father of the younger ones.

“He has shown that one can be successful in politics by being kind to all and making concern for the common person and for a just society one’s guiding vision.

“For us in APC, Chief Akande has been a blessing. He is a founding father of the APC and helped lay a solid foundation for the party. APC owes Baba a debt of gratitude for the exceptional leadership he demonstrated while managing the party as its Interim Chairman. He instilled discipline, transparency and accountability. Under him, internal democracy flourished.

“Baba is a highly perspective and thoughtful leader. He has proved invaluable in serving humanity and his fatherland. What he gave to his state, to the Yoruba race, he also gave to his country: he gave his best.

“Happy 81st birthday to Baba. My prayer is that God Almighty grant him many more years so that he can continue to help this nation. May he continue to stand forth as an example to young leaders and may his wise counsel and civic virtue help guide and shape this nation.”

