Activities concluding the Armed Forces Appeal and Remembers week were rounded-off in the states within the Northeast, with the various governors calling on Nigerians to support families of fallen heroes.

In their separate speeches, they also called on the people to ensure that the sacrifice of the departed heroes were not in vain.

In his remarks at the occasion in Maiduguri, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State called on Nigerians to display high sense of tolerance and patriotism to foster unity, peace and stability for sustainable development.

Gov. Zulum, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said the event demonstrated sincere commitments of Nigerians to ensure that the labour of fallen heroes was not in vain.

He said the event was aimed to re-awakening the spirit of patriotism and selfless service to the people, for the promotion of unity.

“In this moment, we should all reflect and re-examine our roles in creating a peaceful and prosperous country for the overall development of our people.

“The occasion should remind us of the horror and dangers of war, with a view to informing us on the need to be tolerant, peace loving and understanding, which are the prerequisite for meaningful development,” he said.

While calling on the legionnaires to support the military in the counter-insurgency campaign and peace restoration process, the governor promised support to the legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in the state, Col. William Mamza (rtd) pledged their support in the counter-insurgency operation to restore peace in the state.

Mamza lauded the state government over the donation of two vehicles to the legion.

In Bauchi state, Gov. Bala Mohammad also called on Nigerians to ensure that the country’s fallen heroes did pay the supreme price in vain.

Represented by his deputy, Malam Baba Tela, the governor said the heroes made sacrifice for the present generation to live in peace.

“In a day like this, what we need to do is to reflect on those people who made the supreme sacrifice.

“They lost their lives in various wars so that we can have our today, and the best we can do is to remember them, pray for them and assist their families,” Mohammad said.

The governor also said that the day was also an opportunity to reflect on the challenges of this country in this trying period, particularly with regards the problem of insecurity.

He called on the entire people of the country to live in peace and harmony, irrespective of religion, cultural or political differences.

On his part, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state called on Nigerians to support the military in the fight against insurgents.

He said the Nigerian Military personnel were doing their best, hence the need to encourage them to re-double their effort in the counter- insurgency operation.

“I am impressed by members of the public, Nigeria legion and the Nigeria Army that come to show solidarity with the family of the fallen heroes.

“This shows the spirit is still with us and I believe we will continue,” he said.

In Yola, the event featured only the laying of wreath by dignitaries and parade by military personnel, just as the Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni also joined the rest of Nigerians in commemorating the day in Damaturu by inspecting parade by personnel of 233 and 241 Battalion, followed by 21 -gun salute.

Gov. Buni and other dignitaries also laid wreaths and released of white pigeons to symbolize peace.

Earlier, the governor had donated N40 million on behalf of the state government and N1million as personal donation, in aid of the families of the fallen heroes.

