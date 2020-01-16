Laliga giants Real Madrid have confirmed a loan deal of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to Segunda side Real Oviedo.

In a statement on their website, Madrid noted: “Real Madrid CF and Real Oviedo have agreed to the transfer of Andriy Lunin for this season, until June 30, 2020.”

Lunin had not played in La Liga on loan at Real Valladolid as he has not been able to place the club’s number one goalkeeper Jordi Masip but Madrid has once again decided to loan him as his search of more game time continue.

The Ukrainian who joined Madrid from Zorya in a €7.5m deal in the summer of 2018 – only started four La Liga games last season at Leganes, where he could not displace Ivan Cuellar.

The keeper decided to return to Madrid earlier this month after Valladolid completed the signing of Jose Antonio Caro from Ponferradina; Segunda side Almeria is said to have shown interest in the player too.



