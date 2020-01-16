Joseph, the dramatic movie that is being highly anticipated across continents, premieres in Nigeria this January. An inspiring, trans-Atlantic story of self-discovery, Joseph chronicles one man’s journey as he breaks through parental, societal and cultural boundaries to find his true identity.

Joseph trails the life of a young, successful medical doctor in the Caribbean whose curiosity about Africa drives him to set out for a world unknown.

Defiant and rebellious, Joseph dismisses the warnings and threats of his affluent medically inclined family to seek reconnection to his ancestral roots and discover his true purpose.

Joseph surveys the central character’s journey to his land of origin, regaling viewers with tales of love, acceptance and freedom.

The larger-than-screen production addresses misconceptions about Africa fed by global media, while observing the many similarities between life in the Caribbean and West Africa.

In celebration of the Year of Return, Joseph premiered in Ghana to rave reviews, with Nollywood favourites, Mawuli Gavor and Sika Osei, and the lead actor, Kevoy Burton, who flew in from Jamaica.

Also featured in the film are acclaimed singer/songwriter Shontelle (T-Shirt and Impossible) and Queen of Soca, Alison Hinds (Roll it Gal), as well as several international actors, adding to the plumb of this highly regarded production.

In addition, Joseph has been selected for screening at the largest Black film festival in the USA, the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles (11-23 February).

Joseph will premiere in Lagos on January 22nd at Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark Village, and be released in cinemas across the country from Friday January 24th.

