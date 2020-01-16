The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that while President Muhammadu Buhari is desirous of observing all democratic tenets in the process of getting a successor for Nigeria in 2023, he is not unmindful of Nigeria’s need for a president that will continue in the good legacies and foundations being laid by his administration.

The BMO noted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in no position to question the morality of this stand, given the party’s antecedents and its unwholesome attitude to public funds while in power

President Buhari

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO wondered how a party that stole from itself could expect Nigerians to ever leave the field open for such people with criminal tendencies to have access to the public treasury by being in power.

“We must remind the PDP that Nigerians have not forgotten the unparalleled squandering of national resources while the PDP held sway in a period of sixteen years. Definitely this is not an experience any right-thinking person would like to witness again, and efforts of the Buhari administration to rebuild the country’s infrastructure, restore security to the restive areas and revive the economy are eloquent testimonies of how to run a country well.

“It is on record that while in power, the PDP raised over two billion Naira to build its national headquarters. Several years on, the headquarters is yet to be built and PDP appears not to know where the money is. They’re just not talking about it. So, how can Buhari, or anybody for that matter, not be interested in ensuring that his successor does not come from such a band of kleptomaniacs.

“We also want to remind the PDP that President Buhari does not and will not impose a successor, but his achievements will serve as a benchmark for future aspirants to the highest office in the land, and indeed other public offices.”

BMO said it is “important to restate that under President Muhammadu Buhari, the future looks brighter considering the attention being paid to infrastructural development; efforts at eradicating corruption and tackling security challenges which PDP bequeathed to the country.

“Unlike the PDP era when a few people sat and selected leaders, including the president, under President Buhari, the democratic process will be allowed to run its full course bereft of any interference by the President as this is the only way public officials can be held accountable by the electorate.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to take the statement credited to the PDP on the issue of Buhari’s successor with a pinch of salt as the party’s only desire is for Nigeria to continue on the infamous path of ‘appointing’ rather than electing successors to public offices.

