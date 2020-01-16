KPMG Nigeria has disclosed that Guaranty Trust Bank plc (GTBank) Plc, FCMB Plc have been rated best above others in the order of customer experience in 2019.

The latest Nigeria Banking Industry Expectation Survey released by international auditing firm disclosed also Citibank Plc as one of the best banks in terms of customer experience in the country.

According to KPMG survey, the trio top the chart across the three segments captured in the year. The segments are retail, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and wholesale banking.

KPMG said that the banks had never been under pressure to perform as competition heightened to improve on customer service experience. The survey covered 25,466 retail customers, 3,045 SMEs and 369 commercial/corporate organisations.

KPMG stated that there had been a two-year decline in overall customer experience (CX) performance in the retail segment with nearly all the rated banks falling below the industry average.

Retail banking refers to the provision of financial services by banks to individual customers (private individuals), rather than corporations, local and central governments, and other banks.

Under the retail segment, GTBank (74.2), Zenith (73.4), Access (72.1), Sterling (72.1) and First Bank (71.8) were rated the best banks in terms of customer experience in 2019.

Specifically, GTBank replaces Zenith Bank as the top-rated bank in the latest ranking.

Sterling Bank, First Bank, and UBA were the biggest movers in 2019, coming 3rd, 5th, and 7th respectively.

According to the report, two banks recorded actual increases in their CX scores, and this reflects higher customer expectations and rapidly evolving customer expectations.

